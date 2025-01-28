For A Bright Future Foundation Celebrates Remarkable Achievements In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Foundation Expands its Reach, Forges Key Partnerships, and Secures Significant Funding to Support Underserved Students

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children, is thrilled to announce today key accomplishments for 2024. The Foundation has made significant strides in its mission to provide equal opportunities for all children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

Key Programs and Achievements:



Scholarship Program : Received an overwhelming 6,000 applications for 20 potential scholarships, demonstrating the high demand and impact of the program. In the last three years we have granted over 44 scholarships to high potential underserved students.

Ambassador Program : Expanded to 12 representatives across Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City.

Media Lab Program : Grew to three locations in 2023, with 72 students enrolled and partnerships with four new schools for 2025 launches. FinTech Innovation Lab Program : Set to launch in 2025 across five initial pilot locations in Los Angeles, Miami, and NYC.

Louis Hernandez Jr. , Founder and Chairman of the Board, stated, "I know first hand how powerful our programs are because they were shaped by my own experience and the invaluable community support my family received when we needed it most. This firsthand understanding fuels our mission and amplifies our pride in our 2024 achievements. Our partnerships, especially with the New York City Department of Education, have opened new avenues for us to make a lasting impact on young lives. We're not just providing opportunities; we're shaping futures."

Key Partnerships:



New York City Department of Education : FABF secured an alliance with New York City magnet schools whose districts received a five-year grant funding from the Magnet Schools Assistant Program (MSAP). The Foundation's programs are set to deploy in these schools by 2025.

Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS) : The joint initiative with HETS encompasses curriculum development, training, and program implementation in key cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City. NAB Leadership Foundation ("NABLF") : The NABLF focuses on attracting talented individuals to broadcasting careers and promoting inclusivity within the industry, aligning seamlessly with FABF's goal of providing cutting-edge dual credit instruction to secondary school students.

Financial Growth:

Our Founder, Louis Hernandez Jr, financially supports a great majority of our operating costs, leaving donations to help serve more children. The Foundation has raised over $1.2 million to date, with $650,000 raised in 2024 alone. Currently, it is in the midst of a $2 million capital campaign to expand its reach and impact further.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our donors and the dedication of our 75 senior industry executives serving on our Board and Committees," said Gina Rogoto , SVP of Operations and programs. "Their commitment has been instrumental in our ability to make such a significant impact."

The Foundation invites past, current, and potential new donors to support its important work. Contributions will help expand programs and reach more children, providing them with the support and assistance they need to thrive and succeed.

To donate, please visit forabrightfuturefoundation .

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email us at [email protected] .

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP, Operations and Programs

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation .

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

