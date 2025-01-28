Jordan To Host 2025 Regional Telecommunication Forum, WTDC Preparatory Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) is scheduled to host the 2025 Regional Development Forum for Arab States (RDF-ARB) next week, alongside the Regional Preparatory Meeting for the World Telecommunications Development (RPM-ARB), underscoring Jordan's pivotal role in fostering collaboration and advancing the sector across the Arab world.

The 2025 RDF-ARB, scheduled for Monday, is a "key" opportunity for fostering collaboration and building partnerships around critical regional issues.

The two events will be held under the patronage of the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The events will feature "high-level" participation from delegations of Arab member states and prominent international organisations.

TRC Chairman Bassam Sarhan said that the forum will provide a platform for high-level discussions among policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, academic representatives and regional and international development organisations.

Sarhan stressed that the forum is a key opportunity for fostering collaboration and building partnerships around critical regional issues in the development of telecommunications and ICT, according to the statement.

He also noted that the RPM-ARB, which will follow the forum on Tuesday and Wednesday, is part of the preparations for the World Telecommunications Development Conference (WTDC-25), scheduled to take place later this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The meeting will focus on boosting coordination between member states and sector participants by defining regional priorities and addressing the most pressing challenges in telecommunications and ICT development within the region.

The TRC's hosting of these specialised events highlights its ongoing efforts to promote communication and coordination on key telecommunications issues at both regional and international levels.

Sarhan reiterated Jordan's commitment to aligning Arab and regional positions in international discussions, the statement said.