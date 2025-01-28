FSC, WFP Sign Agreement To Advance National Food Security Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Food Security Council (FSC) and the World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to provide technical support aimed at bolstering the council's role in implementing the National Food Security Strategy (2021-2030).

Minister of and FSC Chairman Khaled Hneifat and WFP Resident Representative and Country Director Alberto Correa Mendez signed the agreement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The partnership focuses on enhancing cooperation in food security and food systems, aligning with the priorities of the Economic Modernisation Vision, with specific activities targeting food waste reduction under WFP's Country Strategic Plan for Jordan.

It also aims to strengthen food security governance, promote applied research to support evidence-based decision-making and improve food waste management.

Hneifat commended the WFP's ongoing support in priority developmental areas, including the FSC's 2025-2027 work plan, the agricultural sector, and the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Products Marketing Company (JPACO).

The two sides discussed areas of cooperation in food security, agriculture, and climate change, and commended the depth of their relations, expressing their mutual desire to further strengthen their partnership, especially regarding Jordan's role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid at the regional level.