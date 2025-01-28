EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Distribution key for revenues from centralized marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 seasons adopted by the DFL

28.01.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yesterday, the Executive Committee of the DFL Deutsche Fußball e.V. unanimously adopted the mechanism for distributing revenue from centralized marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 seasons.



With its decision, the DFL Executive Committee has preserved the current system and also provided new impetus. As before, national and international media revenue will be distributed to the clubs according to a separate system. In the case of national media revenue, the four pillars of equal distribution, performance, interest and young talent and their previous weighting will be retained. The Bundesliga 2 will continue to account for 20% of distributions in the future.



New measures from the 2025/26 season include: strengthening central marketing: €50 million of the additional revenue will be used for central DFL growth projects to strengthen marketing. consideration of fan and media relevance: The“interest” pillar will be expanded to better reflect fan and media interest by including TV ratings and club membership figures. solidarity contribution for non-international clubs : UEFA solidarity payments to Bundesliga 2 will increase to €10 million and €5 million will be distributed to non-international Bundesliga clubs. incentive for match appearances of talent: The“young talent” pillar will be adjusted to give greater weighting to match appearances of young players trained in Germany. With the adjusted key, the DFL is also strengthening central marketing and rewarding the clubs' positive contribution to media and fan interest as well as talent development.



Borussia Dortmund thus expects a slight increase in revenues from the DFL's national and international centralized marketing for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 marketing cycle.





Dortmund, 28th January 2025



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

