THDC India Limited Begins Commercial Operations At 1320 MW Khurja Thermal Power Plant

Dehradun, Jan 28

The Commercial Operation Date (COD) was officially declared at midnight on January 25, 2025, marking the company's successful expansion into thermal power generation alongside its traditional hydropower operations.

The project, which received its foundation stone from the Prime of India, has successfully completed crucial operational milestones, including grid synchronisation, full load testing at 660 MW capacity, and a comprehensive 72-hour trial run.

The plant has met all regulatory requirements and performance standards, positioning it to supply reliable electricity to multiple regions.

A notable feature of the Khurja STPP is its state-of-the-art Flue Gas De-sulphurisation (FGD) system, completed in record time.

This environmental protection measure specifically targets the removal of Sulphur Di Oxide from flue gas, demonstrating THDC's commitment to sustainable power generation and improved air quality standards.

The power distribution from the plant has been strategically allocated, with Uttar Pradesh receiving 64.7 percent, Rajasthan 21.3 percent, and Uttarakhand 3.9 percent of the generated electricity.

The remaining 10.1 percent has been designated as unallocated capacity. This distribution pattern aims to strengthen the power infrastructure across multiple states in the region.

According to Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance) of THDCIL, this achievement represents not only technical excellence but also strategic financial planning.

The successful commissioning is expected to enhance the company's financial parameters while contributing to India's energy security and economic growth.

THDC India Limited, a subsidiary of India's largest power utility NTPC, continues to expand its energy portfolio with other significant projects in development, including the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant and the 444 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project.

These initiatives further underscore the company's commitment to diversifying India's power generation capabilities and ensuring sustainable energy development.




