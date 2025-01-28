Electronic Filing Mandatory For Non-Preferential Certificates Of Origin: DGFT

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) The Commerce Ministry's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has unveiled an enhanced electronic Certificate of Origin (eCoO 2.0) system, marking a significant advancement in India's trade facilitation infrastructure.

The upgraded platform, which processes more than 7,000 certificates daily, introduces several key improvements designed to streamline export procedures and boost operational efficiency.

The new system introduces multi-user functionality under a single Importer Exporter Code (IEC), allowing exporters to authorise multiple users to access the platform.

In a notable technological advancement, the platform now accommodates both Aadhaar-based e-signing and digital signature tokens, providing exporters with greater flexibility in document authentication.

Starting January 2025, the platform has made electronic filing mandatory for non-preferential certificates of origin, representing a decisive shift toward digital trade documentation.

These certificates are particularly crucial for goods not originating in India that are designated for re-export, trans-shipment, or merchanting trade.

The Back-to-Back Certificate of Origin system maintains transparency by explicitly documenting origin details and supporting documentation from foreign countries.

The Certificate of Origin serves as a fundamental trade document, particularly for exports to nations with which India has established trade agreements.

It plays a vital role at importing countries' ports of entry, where it must be presented to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements and verify the goods' origin.

This digitalisation initiative by the Commerce Ministry represents a significant step forward in reducing processing times and enhancing the overall efficiency of India's export ecosystem.

