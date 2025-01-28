Bonsai Robotics Secures $15 Million In Series A Funding To Advance Its Agriculture Applications

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Bonsai Robotics secures $15 million in Series A funding for its applications

January 28, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Bonsai Robotics , a developer of physical AI solutions for agriculture applications, has raised $15 million in Series A funding.

Bison Ventures led the oversubscribed round with participation from new investor, Cibus Capital, and existing investors Acre Venture Partners, Congruent Ventures, Fall Line Capital, E14 Fund, SNR and Serra Ventures.

The new funding will enable Bonsai to continue enhancing its software capabilities, expanding its physical AI platform and data set, driving additional OEM partnerships, and accelerating commercialization efforts.

Tyler Niday, co-founder and CEO of Bonsai Robotics, says:“We have made significant progress building our AI model and data set for autonomous orchard management since our seed round of funding a year ago, so this additional funding is strong validation of the incredible work our team has accomplished and our future growth prospects.

“Additionally, this capital will allow us to continue to expand our partnerships with manufacturers and growers by delivering innovative physical AI technology solutions that address the most pressing challenges in agriculture today.”

With its flagship product, VisionsteerTM, Bonsai provides technology designed to meet grower needs, offering data insights, crop analysis, notifications, job planning, and autonomous vehicle control.

The company is currently partnered with multiple equipment manufacturers and has deployed over 40 units with its integrated autonomous solution for tree nut orchard applications both in the US and Australia.

Furthermore, the company has collected data from operations on over 500,000 acres, enabling it to provide leading physical AI technology that is helping a variety of orchard growers reduce operating and capital equipment costs, increase yields, and gain unparalleled insights not available before.

Tom Biegala, founding partner at Bison, says:“Bonsai represents exactly what we look for at Bison - founders who combine deep technical expertise with industry knowledge to solve critical challenges.

“Their vision-based approach to agricultural automation has the potential to transform how specialty crops are grown, addressing the urgent labor and efficiency challenges facing growers while building toward a more sustainable future for agriculture.”

Bonsai is at the forefront of re-thinking basic autonomy from a first principle perspective for agriculture applications and is addressing some of the industry's most urgent challenges including climate change, food security, labor shortages and rising grower costs.