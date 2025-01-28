Egypt's Social Solidarity Minister Addresses UN Human Rights Council In Geneva

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt reaffirmed its dedication to social security and human rights during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session held by the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Dr. Maya Morsy, Egypt's of Social Solidarity, addressed international representatives as part of a high-ranking delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.

The Egyptian delegation included notable figures such as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mahmoud Fawzi, National Council for Women Chairperson Aml Ammar, and Dr. Sahar El-Sonbaty, Head of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood.

Dr. Morsy highlighted Egypt's national strides in social protection, economic empowerment, and human rights, underscoring the government's proactive approach amid global financial and geopolitical pressures.

Major Milestones in Social Security & Protection

“Despite unprecedented global challenges, Egypt has made significant advancements in social security and protection,” Dr. Morsy said. The government has doubled its public spending on social welfare programs, totaling EGP 635 billion in 2024. Initiatives such as the“Takaful and Karama” cash transfer program now support 4.7 million households-approximately 22 million individuals-with an annual budget of EGP 45 billion.

Further emphasizing Egypt's commitment to sustainable development, Dr. Morsy revealed that over 3 million families have successfully transitioned out of the social safety net after witnessing improvements in their living conditions.

In a bid to foster long-term economic empowerment, Egypt is developing a strategic financial system aimed at benefiting five million families. Dr. Morsy noted that initiatives under Egypt's globally recognized“Decent Life” (Hayah Karima) program continue to transform rural communities and serve as a model for sustainable development on international platforms.

Health, Education & Legal Reforms for Social Equity

The minister elaborated on Egypt's comprehensive health initiatives under the“100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign, including the successful elimination of Hepatitis C and the early detection of diseases such as anemia, obesity, and stunted growth. Maternal and women's health initiatives have received international praise.

On education, investments have risen significantly, from EGP 208.2 billion in 2018 to EGP 565 billion in 2024. Egypt's advancements in literacy earned it the prestigious UNESCO Literacy Prize for 2024, with the number of universities increasing from 48 to 116.

Legal reforms also took center stage. The passage of the Persons with Disabilities Act has granted 1.5 million integrated service cards, ensuring access to employment, education, and healthcare. Additionally, the Seniors Act was introduced to protect and promote the rights of the elderly.

Empowering Civil Society & Expanding Humanitarian Efforts

Egypt has modernized its civil society operations with a new NGO law allowing greater freedom for associations, streamlined registration processes, and judicial safeguards. Currently, there are 35,000 registered NGOs in Egypt, with fundraising efforts exceeding EGP 46 billion.

Dr. Morsy also emphasized Egypt's humanitarian initiatives led by partnerships, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, despite ongoing regional and economic challenges.

Commitment to Sustainable Development & Social Justice

Concluding her remarks, Dr. Morsy reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to sustainable development that places human welfare at the center.“We carry the values of our ancient nation, the dreams of future generations, and the aspirations of Egyptian citizens who deserve full rights to development,” she stated.

Her address in Geneva underscored Egypt's unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive growth, social equity, and global collaboration.