Jordan Paramedic Society, EMPHNET Sign Agreement To Unify Region's Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Paramedic Society (JPS) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Eastern Mediterranean Public (EMPHNET) through a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing humanitarian efforts across the region.The agreement seeks to unify and expand the scope of humanitarian response, providing urgent and high-quality medical assistance to areas affected by disasters and acute crises, including Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya.According to a statement released by the JPS on Tuesday, the memorandum was signed by Yanal Al-Ajlouni, Chairman of the JPS, and Mohannad Al-Nsour, Executive Director of EMPHNET.The agreement focuses on leveraging the capabilities of both organizations in crisis management, particularly in medical response, rapid epidemic control, and emergency handling during disasters.It also emphasizes enhancing the preparedness and resilience of communities in the region to better face crises.The partnership will support institutions in affected countries by developing strategies, plans, policies, and protocols related to medical and emergency sectors.This includes improving the capacities of crisis and disaster response workers, as well as providing guidance on hospital infrastructure, health centers, emergency departments, and medical response teams. Special attention will be given to countries grappling with complex challenges such as fragility and poverty.