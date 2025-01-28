Agreement With Canada To Enhance Energy Efficiency In Southern Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), under the of Energy and Mineral Resources, has signed an agreement to launch the second phase of the Economic Development and Sustainable Energy Project.The agreement, funded by the Canadian with a value of JD 11 million, aims to enhance energy efficiency and renewable energy in the southern Jordan Valley.The project, set to be implemented over five years, focuses on the integration of energy, water, and food sectors (NEXUS) to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in the region. It is expected to contribute to the local economy and improve the quality of life in surrounding communities.Key activities in the second phase include raising public awareness on the importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency. The project will also introduce effective solutions across various government and service facilities, such as the establishment of an electric vehicle charging station, conducting energy audits for government buildings in the southern Jordan Valley, and improving energy efficiency in three public schools and three health centers.Additionally, the second phase will offer training programs for workers in small and medium-sized enterprises and civil society organizations, along with entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at generating new job opportunities across diverse sectors. Capacity-building for municipalities in the region will also be a key component.Rasmi Hamza, Director of JREEEF, emphasized that this project represents a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the Canadian government, aligning with the Kingdom's development goals. He highlighted the role of innovative solutions in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors in achieving sustainable development.Hamza also noted that the collaboration would positively impact local communities in the southern Jordan Valley, enhancing their capabilities in various sectors.Mohammad Ramadan, Director General of the Economic Development and Sustainable Energy Project (SEED), stated that the agreement aims to empower the southern Jordan Valley by creating social and economic opportunities, including new employment prospects for women and local communities.He further mentioned that the project builds on the success of the first phase, which was implemented in Ajloun Governorate and Deir Alla District. This phase introduced energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions to 11 government buildings, including six schools and five health centers. Furthermore, renewable energy systems were installed in the municipalities of Deir Alla and Al-Madi, featuring two solar power stations, each with a capacity of 952 kW.Ramadan also noted the installation of 52 kW solar cells at Ajloun Castle, as well as photovoltaic systems for four protection towers in Ajloun forests, which operate independently from the electrical grid.