Senate: Palestinians Uphold Two-State Solution, Will Not Accept Forced Or Voluntary Displacement

Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) -- The Senate's Committee on Arab, International and Expatriate Affairs reiterated on Tuesday that it is fully aware of the "malicious and illegal" designs of far-right ministers in the Israeli aimed to displace Palestinians outside their occupied lands.Such plans are reflected in repeated statements and measures by government ministers, as well as the papers of Israeli intelligence services released by the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy to find a third country to take Palestinians."The committee, like the whole world, realizes that the great people of Palestine will never accept forced or voluntary displacement from the land of historical Palestine, and that it will not compromise or accept the establishment of its independent state on any land outside the borders of historical Palestine. Any effort in this regard is rejected in form and content, no matter the sacrifices and suffering, and that any solution that does not guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its national geographical territory that has been occupied by Israel since 1967, and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, namely UN Security Council Resolution 242 of 1967, and the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is also rejected in form and content," the committee, chaired by Senator Hani Mulki, said.Based on this, the committee, while fully aware of the extent of the suffering and injustice inflicted on the Arab Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation, reaffirms that the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland and to compensation for their decades-long suffering is legitimate and inalienable, and that Israeli measures against the Palestinian people, including genocide and atrocities, will not deter them from upholding that right, it said."The people of Israel and those who stand behind them must realize that security in our region will not be achieved and lasting without a comprehensive and just peace that restores the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with relevant international resolutions, and that any attempts by Israel to circumvent this endeavor will be futile and unsustainable," the committee warned.Likewise, Israel's arbitrary and inhumane measures and practices against the Palestinian people, as well as its attempts to circumvent the requirements of comprehensive peace, will not last, but rather will lead to an expansion of the circle of violence and deepening hatred among the peoples of the region, the statement said.Israel's continued construction and perpetuation of settlements in the Palestinian territories is ill-fated no matter how long, it said.The committee affirms that all Jordanians have unshakable confidence in the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and stand united behind it in all circumstances, especially in this critical situation our nation is going through, in its endeavor to protect Jordan, its land and people from any transgression or threat to its national security, stability and independent decision, and to safeguard the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, the statement said."It (the committee) equally reaffirms Jordanian constants and His Majesty the King's three No's: "No to settlement, no to an alternative homeland, no relinquishment of the Hashemite custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem," said the statement.It thanked sister Arab countries for their support of Jordan, urging them to continue efforts and stand united against "these diabolical" Israeli plans towards Palestine, the top issue of the Arab nation, as well as support Jordan's resilience and quest to bring about a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees the realization of the aspirations of the Palestinian people for freedom, independence and statehood on Palestinian land under the two-state solution.As it recognized the strategic partnership with the United States and the political and positions of countries that support a just and comprehensive peace and a Palestinian state, the committee said the aspired-for peace is unachievable without the full restoration of Palestinian legitimate rights, including setting up their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.The statement also voiced hope that other countries in the world will follow suit in the endeavor towards peace.