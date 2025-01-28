Private Sector Leaders Highlight 20% Growth In Oman-Qatar Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has lauded the remarkable 20% growth in Oman-Qatar trade over the past two years, citing the state of visit of the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Sultanate as a crucial time as“the region is witnessing important developments at all levels.”



Sheikh Khalifa described HH the Amir's state visit and his meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday as an indication of both leaders' commitment to bolstering“fraternal bonds.”



According to Sheikh Khalifa, the state visit represents a significant step forward in promoting comprehensive opportunities for Qatar-Oman cooperation across multiple fields.



He emphasised that by opening up avenues for collaboration, stakeholders from both countries can effectively work together to address shared challenges, making the most of emerging opportunities and fostering greater regional stability and progress.



In an earlier interview with state-run Oman News Agency (ONA), Sheikh Khalifa detailed a robust landscape of cross-border investments, citing successful Qatari ventures in the Sultanate across multiple sectors, including trade, contracting, services, hospitality, energy, and maintenance.



Sheikh Khalifa emphasised Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting Omani businesses entering the Qatari market and to facilitating partnerships through direct meetings with Qatari business owners.



Similarly, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Faisal Abdullah al-Rowas described Qatar as a“strategic partner” for Oman, highlighting how bilateral relations have fostered increased inter-trade and opened new investment opportunities in priority sectors.



“This embodies the vision of the two wise leaderships to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation in order to realise common aspirations of growth and prosperity...recent years have witnessed a remarkable development in the level of trade cooperation between Oman and Qatar,” al-Rowas told ONA.



He said,“The State of Qatar has become a strategic partner for the Sultanate of Oman in many economic fields, and these distinguished relations have contributed to enhancing the movement of inter-trade and opening up new vistas for investment in priority sectors.”



According to al-Rowas, the energy, industry, tourism, and logistics services sectors are vital collaboration areas for both countries, emphasising that Omani-Qatari ties serve as“a model to be emulated in fraternal and economic cooperation” and represent a fundamental pillar for achieving broader GCC economic integration.

