Enterprise Technology Association Expands AI Week To Strengthen U.S. Leadership In Emerging Technology

- Zack HuhnCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- January 28, 2025 – The Enterprise Association (ETA) proudly announces the expansion of AI Week to at least eight regions throughout the United States in 2025, including Atlanta, Nashville, Tampa, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington DC, Columbus, and Cincinnati.“This expansion underscores ETA's commitment to advancing AI education and technology enablement for teams and organizations of all sizes, thereby enhancing the United States' posture in emerging technologies,” said ETA co-founder Zack Huhn.Originally launched in Cincinnati, OH, AI Week has rapidly evolved into a pivotal event, fostering substantial growth in AI knowledge and application across various sectors. The 2025 expansion is designed to scale this impact, offering tailored programming that addresses the unique needs of local businesses and organizations. The inaugural conference in Cincinnati was the largest AI event in the Midwest, welcoming more than 1500 attendees from around the country. The event catalyzed efforts throughout the region such as the“AI Blueprint for the Cincinnati Region” led by the Cincinnati AI Catalyst. AI Week is more than a technology conference, it is a space dedicated to empowering people, teams, and organizations to navigate the future of business and technology in the age of AI and automation."The broadened scope of AI Week 2025 is a major leap forward in our mission to position the U.S. at the forefront of global tech innovation," said Summer Crenshaw, CEO of Enterprise Technology Association. "We aim to empower professionals and organizations with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the era of smart technology."AI Week will feature a robust schedule of workshops, seminars, and networking events focused on practical AI applications, strategic insights, and policy advancements, driving both local and national advancements in technology.For more information and to discover ways to get involved in AI Week, please visit joineta/ai-week.Contact: ...

