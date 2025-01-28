Greg Stuart Named Vice President Of Association Of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (AMPO)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations (AMPO) has announced Greg Stuart, executive director of Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) , as its next vice president.

Stuart had previously served in various capacities at AMPO actively contributing to the organization's mission of planning for safe, reliable, and equitable multi-modal transportation networks that are accessible to all.

“The Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations is pleased to welcome Greg Stuart as its next vice president,” said Bill Keyrouze, AMPO executive director.“He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position and has been a long-time dedicated member of AMPO. I've had the pleasure of working with Greg for nearly a decade and look forward to him taking on this new leadership role. His guidance and innovative approach will be valuable as we continue to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing metropolitan areas across the country.”

With more than 36 years of experience in transportation, land use planning, and logistics across the private and public sectors, Stuart most recently served as treasurer of AMPO and presently holds leadership roles in several key organizations. He is chair of the Florida MPO Advisory Council's Staff Directors Advisory and Freight Committees and serves on the boards of the National Association of Regional Councils Executive Directors Council and AMPO's board of directors. Stuart is the board chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association, a non-profit organization that was established in 1992 to affect transportation demand through education and encouragement services through its Commute Broward program.

AMPO is a nonprofit, membership-driven organization established in 1994 to support and advocate for metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) nationwide. MPOs play a critical role in planning and coordinating federal highway and transit investments in urbanized areas. AMPO empowers MPOs to create safe, reliable, and equitable multi-modal transportation networks that promote economic resilience and quality of life by providing technical assistance, training, policy advocacy, and collaborative opportunities.

About Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization

Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization is a federally mandated agency responsible for making policy on local transportation issues and deciding how to spend federal money on relevant projects in Broward County. Governed by a local board comprised of 25 voting members, Broward MPO is responsible for transportation planning and funding allocation in urbanized Broward County. The Broward MPO works with the public, planning organizations, government agencies, elected officials and community groups to develop transportation plans that address overall mobility within the county. Their mission is developing better roadways, seamless public transportation, more bike lanes and walking paths and improved infrastructure. For more information, please visit .

