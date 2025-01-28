Trillo Announces General Availability Of AI-Powered Pipeline For Generative AI Document Processing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillo, a provider of advanced artificial intelligence solutions, announces the general availability of its advanced AI-powered pipeline designed (also known as Intelligent Document Processing, IDP) to process and enable complex documents for generative AI applications. This capability is now available as part of the Trillo Doc AI product, which runs seamlessly on Cloud, offering enterprise scalability, security, and performance.

Trillo's innovative pipeline combines advanced natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and automation to address challenges in document-heavy industries. With capabilities like document parsing, entity extraction, and content enrichment with metadata, the platform streamlines the preparation of data for generative AI models. Running on Google Cloud ensures robust infrastructure, rapid deployment, and seamless integration with other cloud-based tools, empowering businesses to extract meaningful insights, generate advanced analytics, and create adaptive solutions that transform their operations. By accelerating document preparation processes, Trillo enables organizations to focus on strategic initiatives while reducing manual labor and increasing accuracy.

"We're excited to bring this technology to market as part of our Trillo Doc AI product on Google Cloud," said Anil Sharma, Trillo Founder. "Generative AI has the power to transform how organizations operate, but its effectiveness hinges on high-quality, well-processed data. Our pipeline, combined with the reliability and scalability of Google Cloud, bridges the gap between raw, complex documents and actionable AI-driven solutions, giving businesses the tools they need to succeed in a competitive, data-driven world." Trillo's AI-powered pipeline is now available to customers worldwide, supporting a wide range of industries, including media, finance, healthcare, legal, education and more.

Media Publishers : Transform content archives into digital formats with AI-powered search and Q&A functionality, enabling readers to interact with content seamlessly.

Sales and Customer Service Representatives : Quickly retrieve answers from complex technical specifications and documentation, enhancing response accuracy and efficiency.

Investment Advisors : Streamline the collection of data from various financial documents, reducing manual data entry and saving significant time.

For more information about Trillo Doc AI and how its AI-powered pipeline can benefit your organization, visit trillo or contact [email protected] .

About Trillo

Trillo is at the forefront of AI innovation, providing advanced solutions that help businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and performance. With a commitment to delivering technology, Trillo enables organizations to harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

