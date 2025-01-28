Torontonian Dylan Madeley Is Internationally Recognized By The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

"Their Village, Their Fortress" by Dylan Madeley

Author Dylan Madeley

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Twice Internationally Recognized by the NYC Big Award®, Madeley conquers his first Distinguished Favorite status with the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD.

ONTARIO, TORONTO, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Their Village, Their Fortress " by Dylan Madeley as a Distinguished Favorite in the Fantasy category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.Dylan Madeley is not a stranger to the international award scene, earning the coveted Distinguished Favorite status in the 2021 NYC Big Book Award with his title "Prince Ewald the Brave " and two years later placing again as a Distinguished Favorite with the 2023 NYC Big Book Award with "The Redemption of Jarek .""Their Village, Their Fortress" by Dylan Madeley"A heroic death is not the goal. Survival is. Our survival, that of this community, and that of everything which matters most to us."When a calamitous new weapon fells a fortress once considered invincible, one soldier rides home to deliver the terrible news. This journey is against orders, but he insists no village is too small to be warned of what's coming, even if he's not sure what they can do. He delivers an impassioned call to action, daring them to try. Reconnecting with his community involves reconsidering why he left it, and what he might regret having left behind; but he soon faces scrutiny when they realize something about his appeal doesn't add up.Join the struggle of eclectic villagers as each decides their answer. Each confronts what's happening however they must, journeying through their emotions and sometimes delving into their personal histories to reconcile themselves. Each resister's specialties enrich their efforts to scrape together a victory from what's on hand. The events to follow reveal not just how they will fight, but why.Their truth, their skills, and their efforts enable them to resist-but even if they believe, can a hastily-prepared volunteer militia of farmers defeat a battalion of trained soldiers?To buy a copy, access your favorite platform here:In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”To see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit:---About the authorDylan Madeley is a Torontonian currently working out of a headquarters in Vaughan, Ontario. He was the copy editor of and a frequent contributor to Auxiliary Magazine, an alternative fashion and music zine, from late 2012 until 2022. His first novel, The Gift-Knight's Quest, was released in 2015. He has appeared at The Word on the Street Festival in Toronto, Canada's largest book fair, and successfully debuted his second novel, The Crown Princess' Voyage, at the Ad Astra literary conference in 2017. He completed his trilogy with the official release of The Masked Queen's Lament in 2018. His fourth book, Alathea: Goddess and Empress, was released in the disastrous early pandemic year of 2020; his fifth and sixth, Prince Ewald the Brave and The Fate of Lenn, were both released in different halves of 2021. His latest, The Redemption of Jarek, rounded out the series on December 15, 2022.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025,

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.