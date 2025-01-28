Orbital Outpost X Appoints Dr. Alicia Kavelaars As New Chief Technology Officer To Drive Innovation In AI-Powered Space Infrastructure At OOX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alicia brings over two decades of experience as a innovator in the aerospace and robotics sectors developing and successfully launching systems for US and Commercial customers in the Defense, Space, Telecommunications and sectors.

Before joining OOX, Alicia Co-Founded and is the former CTO at OffWorld, where she led the development of AI based mobile robots for extreme environments on Earth as a precursor to Lunar, Martian, asteroid, and free space applications. Before OffWorld, Alicia worked at GMV and Maxar Technologies. Her graduate work at SLAC involved the development of software systems for the integration and test of the Large Area Telescope of NASA's Fermi mission. Alicia's background in attitude control systems, orbital dynamics, spacecraft systems engineering, and mission control software systems has heavily influenced her approach to the development of multi-nodal system architectures for terrestrial and space applications and field robotics for extreme environments.

OOX CEO Negar Feher said "We are thrilled to welcome Alicia as our CTO. Her expertise as an AI software architect, combined with her approachable, inspiring leadership, makes her the perfect fit for this role. Alicia's rare blend of brilliance and emotional intelligence is truly invaluable, and we couldn't be more fortunate to have her on our team."

"I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to OOX's vision of unlocking resilient multi-stakeholder space infrastructure for the exponential growth of today's space economy beyond LEO", said Dr. Kavelaars.

Alicia holds a Masters and Ph.D. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University and a B.Sc. in Theoretical Physics from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid in Spain. She holds patents in space applications, robotics and mining systems. and was named one of the Top 10 Women AI Influencers in 2024 and number 3 in the Top 100+ Women Advancing AI in 2023 .

OOX is looking forward to Alicia's stewardship in progressing our different projects which include building SQuID interfaces for Satellite buses, Space Stations and ground robotics to name a few of the verticals. Her expertise arrives at a perfect time as OOX's expands on its mission to the space infrastructure needs of the future.

SOURCE Orbital Outpost X