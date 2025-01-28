SKOKIE-BASED CONCORD HEALTH SUPPLY IS NATION's TOP DISTRIBUTOR OF WIRECUTTER's BEST FINGERTIP PULSE OXIMETER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A fingertip pulse oximeter distributed by Concord Supply, Inc. , a family-owned business in Skokie, is earning praise as the best in class for home use by Wirecutter , The New York Times' popular product review website.

A home pulse oximeter is an easy and painless way to see if your body is getting enough oxygen. Fingertip pulse oximeters gauge blood oxygen levels by clipping onto your finger, shining a light through the skin, and calculating the saturation of oxygen in your red blood cells.

Updated in January, Wirecutter's team tested 10 pulse oximeters with people aged 2 to 78. They read dozens of clinical studies and spoke to at least six doctors, including five at leading university medical research centers.

"If you want an ultra-reliable, medical-grade pulse oximeter with FDA clearance, the Nonin Onyx Vantage 9590 is the one to get. It's expensive, but unlike most recreational and wellness pulse oximeters, this one has undergone multiple independent clinical tests for accuracy-and it performed exceptionally well in each test," Wirecutter reported.

Wirecutter's recommendation links to Concord Health Supply as its recommended buying option .

"We are delighted that the rigorous testing and high standards applied by the New York Times' Wirecutter identified the Nonin Onyx Vantage 9590 as the best pulse oximeter for home use," said Krikor Topouzian, President, CEO, and Chairman of Concord Companies, Inc."

Skokie-based Concord Health Supply, Inc., is a worldwide distributor of pulse oximeters and a full range of health care supplies. The company is an authorized distributor of Nonin, Masimo, Concord, ChoiceMMed, Contec, and other brands. Its customers include individuals, doctors' offices, nursing homes, EMS, medical centers and providers in the health care arena. Concord is the No. 1 retailer of USA-made pulse oximeters, and its store on Amazon has 11,000 5-star reviews, with 100 percent positive feedback over the past 12 months.

"The Nonin Onyx Vantage 9590 is a sturdy pulse oximeter with a simple digital display that's easy to read," Wirecutter reported. "A study published in 2024 found that it was one of the most accurate fingertip devices at determining blood oxygen levels, including for those with darker skin. It is cleared by the FDA and covered by a four-year warranty-the longest we've seen."

Wirecutter added: "A fingertip pulse oximeter shines light through the fingertip to estimate the percentage of oxygen in the blood. This can be an easy, relatively inexpensive, and noninvasive way to monitor your health, particularly if you have tested positive for COVID-19, have pneumonia, have a chronic lung disease, or have been diagnosed with another condition that requires monitoring your blood oxygen levels and pulse rates at home."

Wirecutter's pulse oximeter guide was updated this month after the FDA published draft guidance for device makers, with proposals focused on pulse oximeter performance testing, labeling, and premarket submission recommendations.

For more information, visit our website or call: (888) 970-2999.

SOURCE Concord Health Supply, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED