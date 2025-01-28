The City Of Pittsburgh Designates January 28Th As Center For Employment Opportunities Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The City of Pittsburgh will honor the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) with a proclamation declaring Center for Employment Opportunities Day. This recognition highlights CEO's success in providing comprehensive employment services to people released from incarceration into the local community.

The City Council will issue the proclamation on January 28th, recognizing the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) critical role in supporting economic mobility. Since establishing its Pittsburgh location in 2016, CEO has enrolled over 500 participants, secured more than 300 job placements, and formed partnerships with over 50 local employers.

"Receiving this proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh is a tremendous honor," said Josh Will, CEO Pittsburgh Site Director. "It not only reaffirms our commitment to supporting justice-impacted individuals but also energizes our ongoing efforts to enhance social and economic mobility."

CEO has collaborated with key local organizations, such as the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, the Department of Public Works, and the Pittsburgh City Council, to provide meaningful employment opportunities. These efforts are crucial in addressing the reentry challenges faced by the over 600,000 individuals released from prisons nationwide annually , including more than 150,000 under supervision in Pennsylvania each year.

CEO offers an array of services designed to facilitate the individuals' transition into the workforce and society. These include immediate transitional employment with daily pay, job training for in-demand skills, advanced skills certifications for higher-paying jobs, job placement assistance, and ongoing career support.

As CEO continues to lead in reentry services, the community's support is fundamental for these programs' continued success and expansion. For more information about the Center for Employment Opportunities and how to support its mission, please visit ceoworks .

About the Center for Employment Opportunities The Center for Employment Opportunities is committed to delivering immediate, effective, and comprehensive employment services exclusively to individuals recently released from incarceration. Operating in 30 cities across 12 states, CEO is dedicated to ensuring that justice-impacted individuals have the opportunities and support necessary for socioeconomic mobility. For more information, visit ceoworks .

