Howard S. Dvorkin, Founder And Chairman Of Debt, To Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Howard S. Dvorkin, founder and chairman of Debt , has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Dvorkin joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Hailing from humble beginnings, Mr. Dvorkin learned the value of hard work at a young age. By the time he was 10, he was unloading trucks, stocking shelves and cleaning warehouses for his family's plumbing supply business. This early exposure to responsibility instilled in him a strong work ethic, which he's continued to carry with him throughout his career. Mr. Dvorkin's life took a tragic turn when, as a teenager, he experienced the devastating loss of his father, who passed away suddenly in his arms. Shortly after, his family was cut out of the plumbing supply business by his uncle, thrusting them into severe financial hardship. Despite the struggles, including enduring unbearably cold winters with no heat, Mr. Dvorkin's determination to pull himself and his family out of their unfortunate circumstances only grew stronger. Though his youth was marked by a period of self-destruction, a pivotal wake-up call led him to redirect his energy toward education and entrepreneurship, ultimately finding a renewed sense of purpose.

Mr. Dvorkin's entrepreneurial spirit took root in high school when he started a snow-shoveling business to save money to attend college. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in accounting from American University and an MBA from the University of Miami. After graduate school, Mr. Dvorkin joined the tax department at Laventhol and Horwath in Washington, D.C., where he quickly rose through the ranks. He was later transferred to the firm's Palm Beach office, and when Arthur Andersen acquired the firm, he was one of the few employees retained. Despite a promising career path at Andersen, Mr. Dvorkin left to follow his dreams and start his own business. In 1993, he founded Consolidated Credit, which grew to become one of the largest credit counseling agencies in the world. Mr. Dvorkin expanded his portfolio with the founding of Debt, a leading platform for personal debt solutions. He continues to embrace financial technology and has gone on to start several other companies that seek to enhance efficiency and automation including Start Fresh Today, a software that became an industry standard for pre-filing bankruptcy counseling, Power Wallet, a secure online software platform that allows clients to create budgets and monitor spending, and more. Today, Mr. Dvorkin serves as chairman of Debt, further solidifying his legacy as a self-made serial entrepreneur dedicated to helping others achieve financial independence.

"Growing up, I saw firsthand how economic hardships can affect every aspect of a person's life, which fueled my passion for empowering others to take control of their financial futures," said Mr. Dvorkin. "The challenges I faced early on pushed me to break the cycle of struggle in my own family, and I hope to inspire the next generation of Horatio Alger Scholars to build secure, successful lives through resilience and self-sufficiency."

Mr. Dvorkin is deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly in areas that align with his belief in the interconnectedness of financial health and mental well-being. For over 30 years, he and his companies have contributed millions of dollars to organizations focused on mental health, hunger relief and other causes that uplift communities. In addition to his work in financial advocacy, Mr. Dvorkin is especially proud of founding Parkland Cares, a nonprofit organization created in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his hometown of Parkland, Florida. This initiative provides immediate and long-term support for mental health counseling, benefiting not only the victims but also their families and the broader community. Over the past six years, Parkland Cares has funded over 44,000 hours of counseling and supported 14 mental health organizations in South Florida. Mr. Dvorkin also served on the boards of several impactful organizations, including United Way of Broward County, Junior Achievement and Henderson Behavioral Health.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Howard on many common philanthropic projects in Broward County and seen firsthand his commitment to making a meaningful impact within his community," said Rita Case, president and CEO, Rick Case Automotive Group and 2022 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His personal journey, from overcoming adversity to achieving unparalleled entrepreneurial success, has shaped his dedication to empowering others, especially through his work in financial literacy and mental health. I'm certain he will bring that same dedication to the Association and our Scholars."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Dvorkin and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

