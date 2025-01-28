The Smarter Service Partners With Mirabella At ASU To Provide Tech Help To Residents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On-Site Tech Concierges Elevate Digital Literacy and Confidence at Premier Intergenerational Community in Arizona.

- Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter ServiceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Smarter Service , a leading tech concierge provider for older adults and senior living communities, has partnered with Mirabella at ASU , a state-of-the-art Life Plan Community located on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. This collaboration brings tailored tech support to residents, enhancing digital literacy while supporting the community's focus on lifelong learning.Through the partnership, The Smarter Service provides an on-site help desk for walk-up and on-demand support, as well as in-home and virtual appointments. Tech concierges assist residents with both personal devices and community technology, offering troubleshooting, setup, and tailored guidance to maximize their tech experience. In addition, residents can join customized training and enrichment programs to enhance their digital skills and confidence, keeping them connected and engaged in their lifelong learning journey.“Mirabella at ASU is leading the way in intergenerational living and lifelong learning,” said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service.“Their mission aligns with our belief that technology is a key enabler of that journey. Through our digital literacy programs, we're empowering older adults to confidently navigate technology, continue learning, and stay connected with the world around them.”Mirabella integrates older adults into the vibrant academic and social life at Arizona State University. Residents enjoy unique intergenerational experiences, including access to university classes, cultural events, and mentoring opportunities with students. With the addition of The Smarter Service, residents will strengthen their technology skills, supporting their active engagement in this dynamic environment. By improving digital literacy, this partnership helps residents stay connected and thrive in a world that increasingly relies on technology.Tom Dorough, Executive Director at Mirabella at ASU, added:“In today's digital world, personalized tech support for older adults is essential. Technology has the power to connect them with loved ones, provide access to vital services, and enhance their daily lives. By partnering with The Smarter Service, we're not just teaching our residents to use devices-we're empowering them with independence, continued learning, and meaningful social engagement. It's about ensuring that older adults remain active participants in our tech-driven society, bridging generational gaps, and enhancing their quality of life."The partnership with Mirabella at ASU is part of The Smarter Service's ongoing growth, with similar collaborations nationwide, including BHI Communities, Westminster Village, The Covington, and more. As the need for resident tech support in senior living communities continues to rise, The Smarter Service is expanding its reach to meet these demands, helping older adults build tech confidence and live happier, healthier, and more connected lives.----Press Contacts:The Smarter ServiceVida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service...Mirabella at ASUCathy Noah, Communications Manager, Pacific Retirement Services...About The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit or contact us at ....About Mirabella at ASUMirabella at ASU is a vibrant university-based retirement community (UBRC) located in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona, on Arizona State University's campus. With modern amenities, panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, and a commitment to lifelong learning through our unique partnership with ASU, Mirabella at ASU offers a fulfilling lifestyle tailored to the needs of its diverse residents. In addition to independent living, Mirabella offers assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing, should residents' needs change over time. To learn more visit .

