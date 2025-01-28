(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insider information: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj publishes preliminary information on the 2024 results Oyj RELEASE 28 January 2025 at 5:59 p.m. EET

The company's stock exchange release published today included information about the 2024 revenue, due to which the company releases unaudited preliminary information on the 2024 results.

revenue declined by 6.9 percent and was EUR 140.2 million (150.6) in the last quarter of 2024. The decline was driven by weak demand especially in discretionary categories like Televisions, Mobile Phones and Gaming while IT and Toys performed better. Full year 2024 revenue declined by 7.0 percent and was EUR 467.8 million (502.9).The company's comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 3.8 million (1.6) or 2.7 percent of revenue (1.1%) in the fourth quarter. Full year 2024 comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 1.8 million (6.1) or 0.4 percent of revenue (1.2%).

“Despite the challenging market situation, the company achieved a significant profitability improvement in the fourth quarter. The improvement was driven by higher gross margin and cost-saving measures”, says CEO Panu Porkka.

According to financial guidance, the company expected its revenue and comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) for 2024 to be lower than in 2023 (2023: revenue was EUR 502.9 million and comparable operating result EUR 6.1 million).

will publish its financial statement bulletin for the year 2024 on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

