Happy Chinese New Year Wishes 2025: Top 30 Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Corporate Greetings To Send To Colleagues, Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes: The Chinese New Year begins on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, marking the advent of the 'Year of the Snake'. The celebrations will span over 15 days, and end with the Lantern Festival on Wednesday, February 12.

Livemint brings you a list of 'Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes', which you can share with your family and friends.

Here's a list of the best Chinese New Year wishes to share with loved ones via WhatsApp, mail, or any other platform:

1) Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

2) Happy Chinese New Year 2025! Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Snake. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always.

3) Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year 2025

4) Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! May the Year of the Snake be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go.

5) May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Here's wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

6) Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.

7) Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year 2025