Foreign Minister's Visit Does Not Signal Recognition Of Taliban Govt: Iran's Kabul Envoy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Alireza Bikdeli, Iran's ambassador to Kabul, stated that the recent visit of Iran's Foreign to Afghanistan does not imply recognition of the in Afghanistan.

In an interview with ISNA news agency, he clarified:“Recognition is a process based on international law, with its own specific criteria.”

The senior explained that, as neighbors with shared issues, it is essential for Iran and Afghanistan to maintain communication between their officials and people. In response to the question of whether Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi's visit to Afghanistan signified recognition of the Taliban, he reiterated:“Recognition is a process based on international law with distinct characteristics.”

He added,“We hope that through the steps we are taking, we can better serve the interests of the people of Iran and Afghanistan. Recognition, however, is a separate matter that must be addressed in its appropriate context.”

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the importance of safeguarding the interests of both nations, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and advancing the principle of neighborhood diplomacy. He stated,“We use various tools and capacities at our disposal to pursue this goal, one of which is engagement with Taliban's government.”

On Sunday, January 26, Abbas Araghchi, for the first time, led a political and economic delegation to Kabul. During this one-day visit, he held separate meetings with the Taliban Foreign Minister, the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Taliban.

The lack of recognition for Taliban government reflects ongoing concerns about its governance, particularly its exclusionary practices and the absence of an inclusive government. The international community remains critical of the Taliban's failure to represent Afghanistan's diverse population in their administration.

Moreover, widespread human rights violations, oppressive policies, and the banning of women and girls from education continue to draw global condemnation. These issues highlight the urgency for the Taliban to adopt reforms that align with international standards to gain broader acceptance and legitimacy.

