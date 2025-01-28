Portable EV Charger Market Expected To Grow At 20.1% CAGR, Reaching $388.9 Million By 2035

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Portable EV Charger Market by Type (AC and DC), and Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035". The global portable EV charger market size is expected to be valued at $63.2 million in 2025, and is projected to reach $388.9 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2035.



The DC portable EV charger segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on type, the DC portable EV charger segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With a DC charger, direct current is supplied directly to the battery, bypassing the onboard charger. DC fast charging is essential for high-mileage heavy vehicles. The rise in the need for portable anytime/anyplace charging drives the growth of DC chargers in the market. It is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2026 to 2035.



The passenger cars segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period



Based on application, the passenger cars segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. There is an increase in the development of portable electric vehicle chargers for passenger vehicles to reduce mileage and range anxiety among consumers. The rise in demand for electric passenger vehicles owing to the increase in awareness of environmental impacts due to emissions of greenhouse gases, and the implementation of favorable government policies support the growth of this segment. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2026 to 2035.



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035



Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global portable EV charger market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential owing to the rapid upsurge in the number of electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Several government initiatives for the development of electric vehicle charging are expected to boost the growth of the portable EV charger market in this region. Moreover, huge investments in the expansion of the electric vehicle industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2026 to 2035.



Leading Market Players :



JTM Power Limited

Evteq Mobility Private Limited

Heliox Energy

Guangzhou Electway Technology Co., Ltd

Blink Charging Co.

Power-Sonic Corporation

Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

ZipCharge Limited

SparkCharge

FreeWire Technologies, Inc



Covid-19 Scenario :



The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closing of international borders and disruption in the supply chain, which reduced demand for electric vehicles worldwide, thereby leading to decreased demand for portable EV chargers.



The pandemic resulted in a continued reduction in the adoption of portable electric vehicle chargers due to nationwide lockdowns and a slowdown in shipments due to temporary closures of manufacturing facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic halted overall nationwide mobility.



The automotive industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the disruption negatively impacted the demand for electric vehicles which further reduced the growth of the portable electric vehicle charger market.



However, with ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the global portable EV charger market is expected to experience growth on account of the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles and the introduction of stringent emission regulations by countries across the world.



