Reactive Diluents Market To Expand At A 6.60% CAGR To Reach US$1.802 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reactive Diluents Market

The reactive diluents is estimated to grow from US$1.309 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.60% to US$1.802 Billion in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the reactive diluents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.802 Billion by 2030.The major trend is the increasing offering based on eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to reactive diluents. The growing industries booming the demand are the paints and coatings industry needed reactive diluents to formulate resin for processing. Further, reactive diluents are pivotal across a variety of other industries, including civil engineering, electronic encapsulants, adhesives , floorings, composites, etc.One of the growing trends among the companies is the use of eco-friendly and sustainable solvents such as VALIRES Reactive Diluents by Umicore, which are used as reactive diluents in paint & coating formulations. Products such as VALIRES RD 100.34, which is made from the soybean-based reactive diluent at 96%, and similarly VALIRES RD 300.25, made from soybean-based reactive diluent at 100% solids. These can be used for increasing solids in coatings by replacing part of the solvent keeping viscosity under control.Another major driver for the market is the expanding paint and coatings industry. The aliphatic epoxies are mostly used as reactive diluents to modify viscosity and to increase elongation and impact resistance or as plasticizers and stabilizers for vinyl resins. The growing demand for paints based on acrylic or vinyl polymers will drive the market up. In 2023, the top importers of paints based on acrylic or vinyl polymers, are Canada with imports of 115,956,000 Kg, followed by France with 93,521,900 Kg, then the United Kingdom in terms of value, followed by Poland with 64,100,100 Kg, and Germany with 53,523,500 Kg, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS). These countries have significant demand for the housing and infrastructure.Access sample report or view details:By type, the reactive diluents market is segmented into aliphatic, aromatic, and cycloaliphatic. The aliphatic reactive diluents are growing substantially boosted by several industries, including paints and coatings, and construction. The construction industry is growing significantly in several developing countries such as India, China, and Middle Eastern countries. Further, the growing demand for housing in Europe led to the growth of the construction industry.By application, the reactive diluents market is segmented into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coatings will witness expansion due to the growing application in automobiles, building constructions, and infrastructure growth. The adhesives & sealants segment is growing in the application of the manufacturing sector.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Organic reactive diluents market is growing significantly. In 2023, India is the largest exporter of aromatic hydrocarbon with the export of 1,471,860,000 Kg. Then Korea exported 620,969,000 Kg in 2023, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS). Top importers of aromatic hydrocarbon in 2023, Netherlands and European Union. These play a vital role in the manufacturing of epoxy resins.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the reactive diluents market that have been covered are Aditya Birla Advanced Materials, Olin Epoxy, SACHEM, Inc., Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Arkema Global, Cardolite, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Adeka Corporation.The market analytics report segments the reactive diluents market as follows:.By TypeoAliphaticoAromaticoCycloaliphatic.By ApplicationoPaints & CoatingsoCompositesoAdhesives & SealantsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Aditya Birla Advanced Materials.Olin Epoxy.SACHEM, Inc..Evonik Industries.Mitsubishi Chemical Group.Arkema Global.Cardolite.Huntsman Corporation.Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd..Adeka CorporationReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Waterproof Coatings Market:.Smart Coatings Market:.Intumescent Coatings Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.