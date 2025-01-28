Mocingbird Expands Medical Licensing Automation Capabilities To Meet Growing Compliance Demands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single-solution for management of medical licensure–from initial application to requirement tracking to renewals–reduces compliance risk, improves workflows

- Rishi Khakhkhar, MD, MBA, Counsel Founding Medical DirectorNORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Continuing its commitment to simplifying compliance, Mocingbird is excited to announce the official launch of its end-to-end medical licensing platform, which has already proven successful for multiple clients. This enhanced service builds upon the core of Mocingbird's Continuing Medical Education (CME) tracking offerings and further streamlines the process.“By connecting these events, clinicians and healthcare organizations alike -especially those operating across multiple states, are saving precious time and money, increasing the focus back to patient care,” said Ian Madom, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Mocingbird.For years, Mocingbird's HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform has provided a centralized location for tracking and storing licenses, certifications, and CME documentation. Now, the company introduces an automated licensing solution that increases efficiency and transparency throughout the entire licensing lifecycle, from initial applications to renewals, compliance tracking, and CME management.“Every member of the licensing team has experienced the pain points associated with the licensing process firsthand. Drawing from that knowledge, they've each had significant input in the development of this new platform,” said Sarah Bishop, CPCS, PESC, Chief Operating Officer of Mocingbird.“Mocingbird's developers took our team's wish list and built their dream platform that simplifies and streamlines the entire journey.”As the healthcare industry continues to expand in telemedicine and multi-state licensing needs, Mocingbird's enhanced platform is designed to eliminate administrative burdens and ensure compliance. The platform maximizes automation while Mocingbird's dedicated licensing team, each with over a decade of experience, maintains the personal touch."Mocingbird's licensing team has been instrumental in our growth, helping us expand our team and license count. When we faced a difficult situation, their guidance and professionalism helped us navigate it smoothly, proving they're a partner we can rely on," said Mocingbird customer Rishi Khakhkhar, MD, MBA, Founding Medical Director of Counsel Health.Organizations interested in learning more about how this platform and licensing service can help streamline the licensing process are encouraged to contact Mocingbird to schedule a demonstration on the Mocingbird website.###About MocingbirdMocingbird is a SOC 2 and HIPAA-compliant, physician-founded, cloud-based platform revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals and organizations manage medical licensing and Continuing Medical Education (CME) requirements. By automating the entire licensing process-from initial applications to renewals and CME tracking-Mocingbird helps clinicians stay compliant and focus on patient care while reducing administrative burdens. With a team of licensing experts and a comprehensive, user-friendly dashboard, Mocingbird ensures that clinicians and healthcare organizations meet all regulatory requirements with ease. Trusted by medical professionals nationwide, Mocingbird is committed to improving clinician well-being and operational efficiency across the healthcare industry. For more information, visit .

Katie Finneran

Mocingbird

+1 833-662-2473

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.