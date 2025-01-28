(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on the momentum generated this past year, Kiehl's will enhance its presence at JHMR by expanding its engagement across the mountain. This will include additional sampling opportunities, exclusive events, VIP hospitality, as well as enhanced digital and out-of-home touchpoints. Kiehl's has also expanded product availability in key retail locations, including Teton Village Sports, Jackson Hole Sports, General Store, and Rodeo. Visitors can enjoy year-round access to Kiehl's luxurious premium SPF for every season and the all-new Ultra Body Cream, offering the ultimate in skincare indulgence, at high traffic touchpoints including ski gondolas, trams, private booking services and activations, ensuring skin is protected while embracing Jackson Hole's breathtaking landscapes and outdoor activities.

To complement the Jackson Hole partnership, Kiehl's Hell's Kitchen store, located in New York City, will be transformed into an immersive pop-up concept store. Featuring the brand's latest innovation, Ultra Body Cream, the space will highlight the importance of body hydration while amplifying the Jackson Hole partnership through collaborative content and limited-edition merchandise. This unique experience blends adventure-inspired skincare with community-driven engagement, connecting mountain life with city living.

Hell's Kitchen customers will receive their choice of a FREE limited-edition JHMR beanie or socks with purchase of Ultra Body Cream or Ultra Facial Cream while supplies last. For consumers unable to visit the concept store, from January 27th – February 2nd Kiehl's will be offering an exclusive Winter Hydration Bundle on Kiehls where shoppers will receive a collection of must-have winter essentials for 30% off.

"Kiehl's is excited to continue its partnership with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for a second year, building on a shared passion for adventure and skincare," said John Reed, General Manager at Kiehl's. "This collaboration emphasized the brand's commitment to providing customers with efficacious skincare products, especially in the extreme conditions of Jackson Hole. With our expanded presence at JHMR and the launch of the Hell's Kitchen concept store, we will further empower our customers to get adventure-ready with our high-performance skincare."

This year's partnership further cements Kiehl's reputation as a leader in efficacious and experiential skincare. The brand continues to engage consumers through try-before-you-buy initiatives, personalized consultations, and state-of-the-art skin assessment tools. These signature elements will be integrated into both the Jackson Hole activations and the Hell's Kitchen concept store, enhancing customer experiences with personalized solutions and expert insights.

"We are delighted to continue working with Kiehl's," said Ned Wonson, Vice President of Marketing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. "Their high-performance skincare products have been incredibly well-received by our guests, and their dedication to protecting skin in the harshest environments perfectly aligns with our mission to provide an unparalleled experience for all who visit Jackson Hole. We look forward to building on this success in the year ahead."

Kiehl's partnership with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to empowering consumers to prioritize self-care, adventure, and sustainability. By enhancing its presence in Jackson Hole and unveiling its innovative new concept store in Hell's Kitchen, Kiehl's continues to redefine how skincare meets lifestyle-offering premium products and experiences that inspire confidence, no matter where the journey leads.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 165 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

