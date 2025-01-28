Amir Accorded Official Reception Ceremony In Muscat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony upon His Highness's arrival at the Al Alam Palace in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, on Tuesday, in response to a kind invitation from HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

The official reception ceremony began when HH the Amir's motorcade entered the Muscat Gate to Al Alam Palace, and featured a military, cultural, and musical show. was welcomed by camel and cavalry teams and folk arts that emulate the Omani heritage.

The motorcade of HH the Amir was surrounded by a number of Royal Cavalry until arrival at the palace. The Royal Artillery fired 21 rounds in welcome of His Highness, and the national anthem of the State of Qatar was played upon His Highness's arrival at Al Alam Palace.

The reception ceremony was attended by the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, in addition to a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, Sheikhs, Ministers, senior military and security leaders, and officials from the Omani side.