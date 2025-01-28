QT9 Software Marks 2024 With Record Growth And Innovation Ahead Of 20Th Anniversary In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QT9 Software, a leader in Quality Management System (QMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, celebrated a record-breaking 2024. Key achievements included unparalleled growth, the launch of new Inventory Management software, and the establishment of a dedicated European office.In 2024, QT9 welcomed more than 160 new customers, achieving a growth rate of more than 14 percent in customer count, its most significant increase since the company was established in 2005. A 95 percent customer retention rate is further testament that QT9's product offerings resonate with businesses where, more than ever, there is pressure to provide high-quality products at the lowest cost possible.“I'm incredibly proud of our performance in 2024,” said QT9 Software founder and President Brant Engelhart.“Our goal is to give our customers powerful, end-to-end enterprise software solutions at an affordable price point with unparalleled service. Our dedication to customer success shows and will remain top of mind as we plan near- and longer-term upgrades to our solutions.”2024 MilestonesQT9's flagship products include QT9 QMS, QT9 ERP, and QT9 INV-its recently launched inventory management ERP software. The company implemented several major product additions and upgrades in 2024, including:1.Released QT9 QMS Version 16, featuring:.Two new QT9 QMS modules:Product Design Controls, offering advanced tools for managing product lifecycle stages.Quality Event Management, providing systematic oversight of quality-related events..Enhanced deadline tracking capabilities in the Document Control module.Added approval group capabilities to all modules.Improved configurable templates in the Audit Management module.Updated user interface for easier usability2.Launched QT9 INV, an ERP-level Inventory Management solution with robust features, including:.Lot and serial traceability.Material Resource Planning (MRP).Bill of Materials (BOM).Seamless integration with popular accounting solutions, such as QuickBooks and Xero3.Enhanced its own infrastructure to ensure ongoing security, speed and uptime.4.Upgraded internal customer support software, making it easier to provide ongoing unlimited customer training.5.Established a dedicated office in Ireland to better serve customers across the EMEA region.2025 and BeyondQT9's roadmap for 2025 and beyond builds on the successes of 2024, with significant upgrades planned for its products.Look for additional upgrades to QT9 Software products in 2025, including the release of QT9 ERP updates, which will offer speed improvements, as well as reconfigured Shipping, Inventory, Purchasing and Sales modules, plus the addition of new and enhanced Accounting features.QT9 QMS Version 17, will provide new integrations among its 25 modules, enhanced filtering and overall performance enhancements. QT9 QMS will also pilot a new user community, with the goal of providing customers with another avenue to enhance use of and experience with QT9 software.QT9 continues to anticipate the impact of industry and regulatory trends, incorporating complimentary enhancements into its solutions to enable customers to work smarter and more efficiently.More Than Just Software-A Partner in GrowthQT9 Software has been a trusted partner for thousands of businesses worldwide, providing innovative solutions that improve efficiency and ensure the quality and safety of their products. QT9 Software empowers thousands of the world's best brands to ensure the quality and safety of their products and services through its QMS, ERP and Inventory Manager software, as well as complementary solutions. For more information, visit the QT9 Software website at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">qt9software.###

