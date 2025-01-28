Single-Engine Helicopter Market Shows Uncertainty: Sales Stable But Supply Surges 30% In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has launched its Heli Market Trends 2024 Annual Report: Single-Engine edition. This report delivers an authoritative analysis of the global preowned market for single-engine helicopters featuring Aero Asset's proprietary market intelligence and expert insight.

“Retail sales of single-engine helicopters remained stable in 2024, while supply for sale reached its highest point in four years, Q4 last year,” said Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset's Vice President of Market Research.

Aero Asset's analysis of last year's data shows that retail sales remained stable in 2024 versus 2023 year over year (YOY). The supply of single-engine helicopters for sale ended 30% higher YOY reaching a four-year peak Q4 2024. Absorption rate increased to 12 months of supply at current trade levels.

Regional Market Performance:

In terms of transaction volume, both North America and Asia Pacific entered a bull market while sales in Europe slowed down. North American buyers were the most active worldwide, accounting for two-thirds of all single-engine helicopter transactions in 2024. APAC buyers were second most active while Europe dropped to fourth place in this regional transaction volume ranking.

Europe saw a 26% increase in single-engine helicopter supply for sale, culminating at the end of Q4 2024 to 35% of the global stock. Supply for sale in remaining regions: APAC (25%, +90%), North America (23%, +36%), Latin America (10%, -25%), rest of the world (7%, +22%).

Pricing & Liquidity:

Aero Asset's research shows that average transaction price increased 4% and average days on market increased 2% YOY. The most liquid preowned market in 2024 was Airbus AS350 B3/B3e/H125, followed by Bell 407/GX/P/I. The least liquid preowned market in 2024 was Airbus EC130B4/H130T2, with an absorption rate of 1.5 years.

Heli Market Trends 2024 Annual Report Available:

To access Aero Asset's Heli Market Trends 2024 Annual Report: Single-Engine Edition, visit: aeroasset/report . This year's report includes a conversation with Christopher Lee, President of the Specialty Finance Group's Aviation Finance Division at 1st Source Bank.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is an international helicopter trading and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With a multilingual team and decades of experience marketing and selling aircraft across the globe, the company has grown into a leading helicopter sales and market intelligence firm offering helicopter market reports, fair market value analysis, remarketing services, and tip-to-tail transaction execution services.

Aero Asset is a member of the Vertical Aviation International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory, or its full scope of services and industry reports, please visit .

