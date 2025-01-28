PGTI Tour: Shat Mishra Cards 66 To Take The First-Round Lead At Pre-Qualifying II
(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Jan 28 (IANS) Delhi-based teenage amateur Shat Mishra carded a five-under 66 to take the first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II of the Professional golf Tour of India (PGTI) Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old Shat Mishra, who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, but is a resident of Delhi, struck the ball well through the day to score birdies on three out of the four par-5s.
Mishra, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, also landed it within five feet to set up birdies on the 17th and seventh, both par-3s, the PGTI informed in a release on Tuesday.
Shat, a 10th tee starter on Tuesday, said,“I made a slow start as a result of the chilly conditions early in the morning. I was looking to make maximum regulations and trying to give myself birdie opportunities. I got momentum from the turn where I made three birdies in quick succession. Importantly, I ended the day well and kept my card clean. The fact that I played really well at my last event at Golmuri in November gives me added confidence.”
Md Muaj of Bangladesh occupied second place at four-under 67.
Out of a total field of 119, the top 25 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre-Qualifying events in total.
In the Pre-Qualifying I, Pune-based amateur Aditya Garg did well. From a total field of 105 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 24 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one-over 143.
