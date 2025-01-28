Joybird Enhances Free Design Tools With All-New Space Planner Mobile Experience, Powered By 3D Cloud

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new mobile experience connects Joybird's customers with showroom associates to collaborate on space plans, blending digital convenience with personalized design.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joybird [ ], a subsidiary of La-Z-Boy Incorporated and and retailer of customizable, modern upholstered furniture, announces the rollout of its upgraded 3D Space Planner design tool built to bridge the digital and in-store shopping experience for shoppers and interior designers. Powered by 3D Cloud, the complete Space Planner experience - including the new mobile functionality - empowers Joybird's customers and showroom associates to create room designs and provides seamless access to these designs on mobile devices, anytime, anywhere. This latest enhancement to Joybird's free design tools underscores its commitment to delivering a personalized end-to-end design and shopping experience across channels.

Over 70% of Joybird traffic comes from mobile devices. The new 3D Space Planner mobile enhancements, powered by 3D Cloud, allow customers and associates to collaborate on room designs in real-time, using intuitive 3D tools.

The new mobile Space Planner view lets customers easily access, review, and share their room designs and Joybird furniture combinations directly from their mobile devices, connecting the showroom and online experiences.

The mobile view features a web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) option so that customers can visualize Joybird furniture in their own space, gaining a sense of scale and fit.

Designed for collaboration, the new Joybird Space Planner with mobile view, powered by 3D Cloud, seamlessly bridges the gap between online and in-store furniture shopping.

"Our mission was to make mobile furniture shopping as intuitive and rich as in our showrooms."

"The demand for a seamless mobile experience was clear, with at least 70% of our traffic coming from mobile devices," said Gerardo Ornelas, VP and General Manager for Joybird. "This enhancement means that customers and associates can stay connected in real-time, with immersive 3D tools that truly bring designs to life, whether they're collaborating in a showroom or at home."

With the new mobile Space Planner view, customers can seamlessly access, review, and share previously created room designs and Joybird furniture combinations from their mobile devices with friends or showroom associates, bridging the showroom and online experiences. Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) capabilities allow customers to visualize Joybird furniture in their own space, providing an immediate sense of scale and fit without leaving home and without needing a desktop/laptop computer.

"Our mission was to make mobile furniture shopping as intuitive and rich as in our showrooms," Ornelas said. "The goal is to meet our customers where they are and instill confidence in purchases. This mobile update is a pivotal first step in bringing full design functionality to mobile, allowing a dynamic, collaborative experience right at our customers' fingertips," he added.

The mobile 3D Space Planner offers a simplified yet fully immersive experience, leveraging a new texture format that reduces file sizes without compromising visual quality. With an extensive catalog of Joybird's customizable furniture pieces, users can now explore colors, materials, and styles on their phones. For customers who've previously expressed frustration at the lack of a mobile option, this update provides a practical and accessible solution. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with one user noting, "It's user-friendly, easy to navigate, and not overly complex-just what I need when designing at home and in the showroom on the go."

"Joybird is a true innovation leader in the furniture industry, consistently first to market with new approaches to furniture marketing and retail technologies," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "They have innovation in their DNA and truly walk the walk. It's inspiring to work with a company that is so committed to pushing boundaries and enhancing the customer experience in creative, meaningful ways," Besecker said.

The enhanced 3D Space Planner as well as the Room Scanner and Modular Sofa Builder are live at Joybird under Free Design Services .

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never have to settle, but rather, be given the freedom to be boldly original in their spaces, Joybird empowers customers to bring their personal style home with furniture that is customizable, handcrafted, sustainable, and upholstered in just about any color imaginable. Revolutionizing the way you buy furniture with their digital, physical, and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. For more information, please visit [Joybird]( ) or a Joybird showroom near you.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platfor for 3D product visualization and 3D product configuration . 3D Cloud is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud room planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud .

