Kherson Region Chief: 588 Residents Confirmed To Be In Russian Captivity

At this point, 588 residents of Kherson region are in Russian captivity, as per confirmed data. However, this figure may be significantly higher, since many abductions have not been documented.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , in an interview with Ukrinform.

“At this point, it has been confirmed that 588 residents of the region are in Russian captivity. However, these numbers may be significantly higher, since many cases of abduction have not been confirmed,” says Prokudin.

According to the official, there are those whom the Russians put on trial, whose cases make it into the media space. Also, there are Ukrainians who are illegally abducted, tortured, and treated inhumanly, but these incidents are hard to record. As the head of the administration emphasized, Russia is purposefully concealing information about illegally detained persons, which makes it difficult to establish their whereabouts and condition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 28, 2022, in the city of Hola Prystan in Kherson region, Russian military personnel kidnapped Mayor Oleksandr Babych.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe condemned numerous cases of abductions and detentions of Ukrainian mayors in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The Congress also demands that the Mayor of Hola Prystan in Kherson region, Oleksandr Babych, and Mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, be immediately released.

The invaders also abducted the former Mayor of Kherson, Volodymyr Mykolaenko.

Serhiy Tsyhipa, a journalist based in Kherson region who was“convicted” by Russia, has been awarded the 2024 National Prize for the Protection of Freedom of Speech.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, Ukrainian activist Iryna Horobtsova was sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

Photo: Kherson RMA