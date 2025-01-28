National Art Museum Displays Art Works By Honored Artist Ulviya Hamzayeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A personal of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ulviya Hamzayeva "Call: Symbols from the Depths of Time and Space" has been held at Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, organized by the Culture and the Azerbaijan National Art, displays over 50 graphic works by the artist.

The work of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ulviya Hamzayeva, a well-known figure in contemporary fine art, is distinguished by its deep meaning and content.

It draws strength from the rich artistic traditions of Azerbaijan, formed over thousands of years.

The philosophical essence of the graphic works presented at the exhibition echoes in spirit the ancient and unique history of Nakhchivan, the artist's homeland. Here, Egyptian symbols and images from the myths of the peoples of the world, which have deep semantics, coexist in inseparable unity.

The glorious Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War, the COVID-19 pandemic, the historical and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan, as well as the continuous visual flow of dreams and reality - all of these are the leading themes that are the result of the artist's intense creative search.

Bringing ancient symbols and images to life in a traditional or interpreted form, Ulviya Hamzayeva expresses her creative vision through an unusual artistic language.

The self-portraits in various images presented at the exhibition once again emphasize the originality of such self-expression.

The artist, who modernized the ancient artistic language of Azerbaijani art in her graphic works, endowed them with the warmth of her heart and soul.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.