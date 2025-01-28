National Art Museum Displays Art Works By Honored Artist Ulviya Hamzayeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A personal exhibition of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ulviya
Hamzayeva "Call: Symbols from the Depths of Time and Space" has
been held at Azerbaijan National Art Museum,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition, organized by the Culture Ministry and the
Azerbaijan National Art, displays over 50 graphic works by the
artist.
The work of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ulviya
Hamzayeva, a well-known figure in contemporary fine art, is
distinguished by its deep meaning and content.
It draws strength from the rich artistic traditions of
Azerbaijan, formed over thousands of years.
The philosophical essence of the graphic works presented at the
exhibition echoes in spirit the ancient and unique history of
Nakhchivan, the artist's homeland. Here, Egyptian symbols and
images from the myths of the peoples of the world, which have deep
semantics, coexist in inseparable unity.
The glorious Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War,
the COVID-19 pandemic, the historical and cultural heritage of
Western Azerbaijan, as well as the continuous visual flow of dreams
and reality - all of these are the leading themes that are the
result of the artist's intense creative search.
Bringing ancient symbols and images to life in a traditional or
interpreted form, Ulviya Hamzayeva expresses her creative vision
through an unusual artistic language.
The self-portraits in various images presented at the exhibition
once again emphasize the originality of such self-expression.
The artist, who modernized the ancient artistic language of
Azerbaijani art in her graphic works, endowed them with the warmth
of her heart and soul.
Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art
connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts
of Western Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art
enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange
between Azerbaijan and other countries.
MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109138865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.