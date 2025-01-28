Public Consulting Group Leads The Way At SXSW EDU 2025: Championing School Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is pleased to announce that one of its presentation proposals, "The Pivotal Role of Community Engagement in School Safety, " has been selected through "Panel Picker," SXSW's competitive public process. The panel will be held during the 15th annual SXSW EDU in Austin Texas in March, where PCG will once again join thousands of educators, administrators, policymakers, students, leaders, and visionaries.

"Over the past decade, we've engaged with SXSW EDU on some of the most consequential issues surrounding K-12 education nationwide," said Tony McLean Brown, a PCG Principal. "Concerning behaviors associated with school violence often are observed outside of the school environment. SXSW EDU provides a great platform for workshopping collaborative strategies that communities can align around to help prevent school violence and make schools safer for students."

The panel will bring together a diverse panel of voices-including media, students, and safety experts-to explore collaborative strategies for fostering safer school environments. Panelists include:



Craig Garnett , Publisher of the Uvalde Leader News

John Van Dreal , Author of the Salem-Keizer Cascade model

Karen Fairley , Executive Director of the Center for Safer Schools in North Carolina Cesar Monagas, MBA Student at The University of Texas at Austin

Together, they will emphasize the importance of community involvement in developing comprehensive approaches to threat assessment and violence prevention.

PCG has been selected for past SXSW EDU panels, including "Policy to Practice: Literacy Equity Through the CO Read Act ," and "Think Big: We Don't Know What We Don't Know ," among others.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit .

