Edreports Updates Curriculum Review Criteria To Reflect Latest Research And Educator Feedback

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updates include stronger alignment with the science of reading and supports for multilingual learners.

Durham, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, announced the release of its updated review criteria for all content areas marking the organization's most significant update since 2020. The updated criteria, which outline the indicators for high-quality instructional materials and guide EdReports' reviews, reflect the latest educational research and responds to the evolving needs of classrooms across the country.

“Learning and improvement is at the heart of EdReports' work. We believe our best report is yet to be written,” said Eric Hirsch, founder and executive director of EdReports.“Our updated review criteria reflect our commitment to learning from and listening to the field, incorporating the latest science on learning, and making enhancements to help all teachers and students access high-quality instructional materials.”

Informed by a months-long Listening and Learning Tour with stakeholders across the country, the new review criteria maintain EdReports' foundational focus on alignment to college and career-ready standards and other markers of quality while also introducing innovations that reflect the current state of education. Key updates include:



Significant enhancements to English language arts criteria to ensure stronger alignment with the science of reading and structured literacy practices.

New, multilingual learner (MLL)-specific criteria for each content area to enable broader and deeper evaluation for MLL supports.

Deepened emphasis on the Standards for Mathematical Practice in math criteria and phenomena-driven three-dimensional instruction in science criteria. Streamlining of criteria and gateway structures across all content areas to increase consistency, clarity, efficiency, and nimbleness in the review process.

“For years, Student Achievement Partners and EdReports have worked across the education sector to support educators and elevate the role of high-quality instructional materials in advancing equity and excellence in education,” said Joy Delizo-Osborne, president of Student Achievement Partners.“The launch of the 2.0 review tools is a testament to EdReports' dedication to learning from the field and refining its processes to meet evolving needs, ensuring all students have access to materials that foster engagement, rigor, and success.”

For the first time, EdReports has made review criteria publicly available before implementing reviews, allowing states, districts, and publishers to align their planning with updated benchmarks.

“In Kentucky, we know that ensuring all students become strong readers requires access to instructional resources that are both high-quality and evidence-based,” said Micki Ray Marinelli, Chief Academic Officer for the Office of Teaching and Learning at the Kentucky Department of Education.“Having reliable, research-based information is essential for empowering school districts to select resources that are standards-aligned and meet the diverse literacy needs of our students. Tools that reflect the science of reading and support structured literacy practices help us make decisions that align with our literacy goals and ensure every child has the opportunity for vibrant learning and lifelong literacy success."

Teams of educator reviewers will begin the first reviews using the updated criteria in early 2025. Over the course of the review process for each content area and grade band, EdReports will fine-tune the criteria to maximize clarity and practical use for educator reviewers. T first curriculum reports using the updated criteria as well as version 2.0 Evidence Guides are expected to publish later in the year.

###

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained nearly 900 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,100 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

For more information about EdReports and Version 2.0 review tools, visit the organization's website at .

CONTACT: Kenya Payne EdReports 615-669-8002 ...