Fargo's Big Brothers Big Sisters Get A Monster-Sized Donation From Northern Tool + Equipment

Northern Tool recently partnered with Monster Jam®, becoming the official hardware retailer of tools and related equipment partner for Monster Jam.

"We're proud to serve the Fargo area community, and part of that includes giving back to our neighbors," said Frank Crowson, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to give Big Brothers, Big Sisters and their Littles the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of Monster Jam."

In addition to the ticket donation, on Thursday, January 30, a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment's 4701 Agassiz Crossing S. location. The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Get more details here .

