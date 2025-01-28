Digital Transformation Is The Top Priority For Law Firms In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doug Hargrove, OneAdvanced

- Doug Hargrove

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British law firms overwhelmingly plan to invest in solutions in 2025 to boost productivity and profitability, new research revealed today shows.

Almost two-thirds (60%) of firms plan to upgrade their digital systems this year in recognition of the crucial role plays in maintaining competitive advantage and operational efficiency. The adoption of AI solutions in legal practices is also gaining momentum, although the sector is generally slower to explore AI technology than many others including education, local and central government and the health sector.

The findings are revealed in the OneAdvanced Legal Trends Report 2025 , using insight from senior decision-makers in the legal sector, as part of the company's wider outreach into 6,500 British business leaders from a multitude of sectors.

Doug Hargrove, Senior Vice President of Legal and Professional Services at business solutions provider OneAdvanced commented:“It's as important as ever that law firms remain competitive without ever compromising on quality. With firms looking for strategic developments that help boost their productivity, reinforce quality performance and enable competitive pricing, it's little surprise to find that so many are looking at technology to help.

“The sector is seeing true technology backed innovation in recent years, for example with the advent of platform law firms. The use of cloud-based technology is far more prevalent, and many firms are wholly embracing hybrid and remote working – a significant shift for the sector," he added.

Technological readiness is a key issue for 2025, the research indicates. While 60% of firms believe they are on track with their technology strategy, only 40% expressed strong confidence that their current infrastructure can fully support business goals. As a result, system upgrades and integration have emerged as key priorities, with 45% of firms planning enhancements in the coming year.

Meanwhile, AI is emerging as a transformative force, although adoption levels vary widely throughout the profession. Only 10% of firms report the comprehensive integration of AI into their business processes, though over a third (35%) have initiated some form of implementation. AI in legal practices is being used to various effect including enhancing online customer service (22% of law firms using AI), fraud detection (22%), data management (27%) and document drafting (33%).

Doug added:“The potential to deliver exceptional service while streamlining operations and having a better grip on productivity and profit is perhaps the most exciting area of technological overhaul. For law firms, it means they can keep doing the excellent work they are known for while better supporting their teams, exceeding client expectations and delivering financial success.”

Mrs Clare Wall

Firework PR

+ +44 7974161127

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.