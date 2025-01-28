200,000 New Ethereum Addresses Created: What Is Causing The Huge Increase?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The usage of is rapidly increasing, reaching a significant milestone that has experts predicting a potential price surge.

Between January 24th and 25th, Ethereum witnessed a surge in daily active addresses, surpassing 200,000 – a level not seen since October 2022. This substantial rise indicates the network's growing involvement and significance in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), as per data from Glassnode .

Increasing Activity and User Participation on Ethereum Network

The surge in daily active addresses serves as a crucial metric for Ethereum adoption. It signifies an increased user interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and a surge in DeFi transactions.

The recent rise in new Ethereum addresses indicates a growing market participation. This influx could be a result of price fluctuations attracting new entrants, despite recent price declines. The surge in addresses aligns with historical trends observed during market uncertainties and price fluctuations, where volatility typically leads to heightened network activity.







Similarly, Ethereum addresses holding a non-zero balance have been steadily increasing, reaching over 136 million in January 2025. This consistent growth, despite price downturns, demonstrates Ethereum 's resilience and indicates that network adoption is transcending mere speculative trading, reflecting strong long-term demand for the platform.

Potential Price Recovery Amid Market Volatility

The crucial question now is whether this trend will lead to a price recovery for Ethereum , given its expanding user base. Ethereum 's price has encountered challenges in surpassing significant resistance levels, despite the network's user growth.

Even with promising adoption indicators, the price of ETH remains below its peak in January 2025, with a 4.0% and 1.0% decrease on daily and weekly charts, currently trading at $3,203.







Market analysts are closely monitoring price movements, with some foreseeing a potential price increase as institutional investors and traders seek opportunities in the rising demand for ETH -driven services.

Amidst such developments, macroeconomic conditions, particularly Bitcoin performance and overall market sentiment, continue to impact Ethereum 's price fluctuations. The cryptocurrency market's volatility persists, with sudden ups and downs causing hesitancy among traders.

If Ethereum can maintain its current adoption trajectory and broaden its active user base, it could potentially gain the upward momentum it has been lacking.

What Caused the Spike?

The rise in new Ethereum addresses on January 24 and 25 can be attributed to increasing market volatility, attracting more users to the platform. This uptick underscores the growing engagement with DeFi and NFTs, hinting at a future utility beyond speculative trading. The network's performance indicates a widening interest among users, irrespective of price fluctuations.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView

