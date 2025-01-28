Netflix Breaks Records with 41 Million New Subscribers Last Ye—r—More Than in 2022 and 2023 Combined

(MENAFN- clickoutmedia) Netflix's journey over the past three years has been quite dramatic. After its first subscriber loss in over a decade, the streaming giant faced a series of challenges that caused its revenue and stock value to plummet. But despite the headwinds, setbacks, and backlash, Netflix's resilience and strategic pivots have paid off, resulting in a record-breaking comeback.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, Netflix added a whopping 41 million new subscribers last year, more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Netflix Added 5 Million More Subscribers than in 2020, its Previous Record Year

The last three years have been a rollercoaster for Netflix. A huge subscriber loss in early 2022, followed by surging market competition from Disney+ and others, and a crackdown on password sharing which caused a massive backlash, have all had a major impact on Netflix revenue and stock price, turning the king of the streaming world into a company with questionable growth.

But despite the headwinds, Netflix continued investing heavily in original content, like Wednesday and Squid Game, which became global hits. The platform also launched the ad-supported subscription plan, aimed to attract new subscribers at a lower price. This helped the company to regain momentum in late 2023, which continued through 2024 and turned it into one of Netflix's most successful years so far. The revenue and subscriber figures prove this.

In Q4 2024, Netflix reported $4.27 per share earnings on $10.25 billion in revenue, handily beating analyst expectations of $4.21 per share on $10.11 billion in sales. These figures represent a 102% year-over-year earnings growth and a 16% increase in revenue. The company's full-year revenue soared to $39 billion, a 15% jump from 2023 and the second-largest annual growth after the record-breaking 2020, when its revenue growth was only 1% higher.

The user growth figures were also quite impressive. Statistics show the streaming giant added over 41 million new subscribers in 2024 alone, more than in 2022 and 2023 combined, surpassing its previous record of 36.5 million during the 2020 lockdown boom by 5 million. As of last week, Netflix's global subscriber base has grown to over 301 million, a remarkable 100 million increase in just four years.

Netflix Stock Surges 75% YoY- Alternative Data Sparks a Strong Buy Signal

With tens of millions of new subscribers and soaring revenue and profit, Netflix stock (NFLX) has surged to new highs. NFLX shares were priced at $984 at the time of writing, reflecting a massive 75% increase year-over-year. The company's performance has also earned high marks on alternative data platforms like AltIndex.

Netflix has long been a favorite at AltIndex, consistently earning buy signals based on its strong AI score, and that hasn't changed in 2025. Last week, the company had a high AI score of 67 points, based on a 43% increase in web traffic, a 16% annual rise in app downloads, and robust social media growth, which has brought millions of new followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.





