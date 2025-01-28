(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) The roadshow featured a keynote address by Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, Government of Assam, who emphasized Ass’m’s dynamic infrastructure development, green energy initiatives, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Notable dignitaries such as Ms. Sonali Ghosal, Co-Chair of FICCI, West Bengal State Council; Mukesh Chandra Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam; and P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, IAS, Managing Director of Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, were also present, along with prominent industry leaders.

In his address, Singhal highlighted A’sam’s efforts in reviving infrastructure through transformative projects such as the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge and Jagiroad Electronics City. He noted the’state’s leadership in green energy with initiatives in solar power, green hydrogen, and ammonia production. Assam is also fostering growth in manufacturing sectors including electronics, pharma, food processing, FMCG, and petrochemicals while positioning itself as a hub for IT and Industry 4.0 capabilities. He emphasiz’d Assam’s rich tourism potential, citing’the state’s cultural heritage, wildlife sanctuaries, tea gardens, and opportunities in adventure and eco-tourism, and invited investors to explore these untapped opportunities.

The Minister also drew attenti’n to Bhutan“s upcoming “World” Happiness ’ity” near Assam’s border, a development envisioned to rival Singapore and Dubai. Investors were encouraged to leverage opportunities in manufacturing and other sector’ supported by Assam’s bespoke industrial policies, which offer customizable incentives, including capital subsidies, SGST reimbursement, and production-linked incentives. Notably, industries with investments exceeding 100 crore and creating over 200 jobs are eligible for tailor-made solutions. To date, the state has signed 21 MOUs worth over 14,000 crore, with investments from major companies such as PepsiCo and Dalmia Cement.

Minister Singhal underscored the importance of skill development and workforce empowerment through initiatives such as the Assam Skill University, developed in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, and collaborations with Tata Technologies and Dassault Systems to modernize ITIs and polytechnics. Additionally, the Tata Semiconductor OSAT Unit, powered entirely by green energy, is set to create 15,000 direct jobs, cementing Assam’s position as a leader in electronics manufacturing.

During the interactive Q&A session, Minister Singhal addressed queries from investors about Assam’s investment policies, incentives and ease of doing business, fostering confidence and enthusiasm among attendees.

The roadshow attracted prominent organizations, including Emami Limited, Sona Vets, Civil Engineers Enterprises Private Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, and more. Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings were held with companies from various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, semiconductors, textiles, IT-ITeS, and electronics. Leading organizations like Civil Engineers Enterprises Private Limited, KOTRA Kolkata, GEE Ltd., Emami Limited, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Mendine Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Limited, Seacom Group, GD Mining, Sona Vets, RC Agarwal Memorial Hospital, Hotel Polo Towers Group, JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Merlin Projects Ltd, Prestige Ice Creams Private Limited, SHRM Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd., and Hotel Sonar Bangla Group engaged in discussions with Minister Singhal. These interactions highlighted Ass’m’s diverse opportunities for investments and partnerships across industries. During these meetings, business leaders appreciated the Government of A’sam’s proactive approach and expressed a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities across diverse sectors. Many also confirmed their participation in Advantage Assam 2.0 and expressed optimism about contributing to’Assam’s economic growth.

Singhal revealed that the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit will be held on February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati. He shared that the summit will be preceded by a grand Jhumoir dance performance featuring over 8,000 youth on February 24. The event will be graced by the Prime Minister of India and will bring together a distinguished lineup of Union Ministers and industry leaders and policymakers from India and abroad.

Concluding the roadshow, Shri Singhal extended an invitation to stakeholders to join Advantage Assam 2.0, emphasizing the go’ernment’s commitment to fostering partnerships and inv“stments. “Together, we can u’lock Assam’s immense potential and contr’bute to India…#8221;s growth story,” he stated.

About Advantage Assam



The Government of Assam aims at showcasing the state as a premier destination for investment and business opportunities. Building on the success of the first Advantage Assam Summit, this edition will focus on advancing Assam's vision of becoming a key economic hub in India and a gateway to Southeast Asia.



The Summit will bring together policymakers, global investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the untapped potential of Assam across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism. It will also emphasize the stat’’s strategic advantages, including its geographic proximity to Southeast Asia, robust connectivity networks, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies.



With a focus on promoting sustainable development, fostering public-private partnerships, and enhancing ease of doing business, Advantage Assam 2.0 seeks to catalyze the state's growth trajectory and establish Assam as a dynamic contributor to India's economic ambitions. This Summit is envisioned as a collaborative platform to unlock innovative solutions, create employment opportunities, and drive long-term socio-economic development for the region.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.







