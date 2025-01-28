Puzzle Game: Can You Solve This Mystery? Only A Genius Can Uncover The Hidden Treasure

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Do you have a knack for problem-solving and a love for mysteries? This puzzle game will put your logical thinking to the test. It's not just a game ; it's a journey to uncover hidden treasure. Only a few have cracked it. Are you up for the challenge?

Here's the puzzle game.

Four people need to cross a narrow bridge at night. They only have one torch, and the bridge can hold a maximum of two people at a time.

Each person walks at a different speed. Person A can cross in 1 minute. Person B can cross in 2 minutes. Person C can cross in 5 minutes. Person D can cross in 10 minutes.

Whenever two people cross together, they must move at the slower person's pace. The torch is required for every crossing, and someone must bring it back each time.

You aim to get everyone across the bridge in 17 minutes or less. Can you figure out the correct sequence?

Puzzle Game Solution

Here's how to get everyone across in 17 minutes:



A and B cross together (2 minutes).

A returns with the torch (1 minute).

Time elapsed: 3 minutes.

C and D cross together (10 minutes).

B returns with the torch (2 minutes).

Time elapsed: 15 minutes.

A and B cross together again (2 minutes). Time elapsed: 17 minutes

Everyone is now safely across the bridge within the time limit!

Did You Crack It?

If you solved this puzzle game, well done! Your ability to think critically and plan methodically is impressive. Share this treasure hunt with your friends and see if they can find the hidden treasure, too!