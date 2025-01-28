Oracle Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape Worldwide Hotel Point-Of-Sale Software 2024 Vendor Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hotel Point-of-Sale Software 2024 Vendor Assessment1. The report noted, "Simphony Cloud POS is evolving with trends to meet the demands of hotel operators to amplify food and beverage as a revenue stream with seamless cross-channel capabilities and integration with OPERA Cloud. Oracle Payment Cloud Service - which initially started in Oracle Food and Beverage - has now expanded to hospitality for both the Simphony Cloud and OPERA Cloud."

The IDC MarketScape evaluated the capabilities of different point-of-sale software vendors, how they are addressing their hotel and restaurant clients' omnichannel sales needs, and their strategies and commitment to resolving those demands over the next three to five years.

"We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report, not only validates the value of the Simphony platform, but also the unique advantage Oracle provides hoteliers with the ability to integrate their POS and property management system data together on a common, secure cloud infrastructure," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. "This helps hoteliers reduce complexity in their IT stack, drive better engagement and up-sell opportunities with a holistic view of each customer, and provides insights into how, when, and where dining is driving revenue for their business for better planning."

The report noted, "A particular strength of Oracle is its rapid deployment for customers and easy controls. A focus for Simphony's UI is that it is user-friendly and ensures order accuracy. Enabling front desk staff and servers to interact with guests through conversational ordering, Simphony makes it possible for staff to fluidly go in and out of orders while maintaining eye contact with guests."

Simphony and OPERA Cloud serve as the foundation for operational excellence, integrating essential elements of hotel operations in a cohesive manner. When point-of-sale and property management systems exchange crucial information, staff are empowered with the necessary technology and data to deliver an exceptional guest experience. The Oracle Hospitality solutions allow team members in the hotel's food and beverage areas to promptly access meal entitlements, loyalty information, preferences, and allergies, while front desk personnel can review restaurant check details and allowances, facilitating a quick check-out process.

"Simphony bridges the needs of hotel POS by being able to support F&B options from table service models to grab-and-go self-service environments as well as options like room service or sun bed, poolside ordering," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst for IDC. "These capabilities enable hotels to easily fulfill guest requests while expanding opportunities to increase profits by extending service hours and improve the bottom line."

Download an excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape report for more information. Learn how Oracle customers such as ONYX Hospitality Group , VAI Resort , and Kerzner International Limited are redefining the hospitality experience by using Simphony together with OPERA Cloud to improve customer satisfaction.