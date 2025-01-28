First Horizon Names Jeffrey J. Brown, President Of Hendrick Automotive Group, To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the election of Jeffrey J. Brown ("JB") , 52, to the First Horizon Corporation Board of Directors and First Horizon Board of Directors.

Brown is President of Hendrick Automotive Group, LLC, responsible for the auto operations of the largest privately held automotive group in the United States, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He retired as Chief Executive Officer of Ally in January 2024, after serving as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors for nine years. Since joining Ally in 2009, Brown held numerous leadership positions, including President and CEO of Dealer Financial Services, Executive Vice President of Finance and Corporate Planning and Corporate Treasurer. Prior to joining Ally (then GMAC), he served as Corporate Treasurer for Bank of America.

"JB's extensive expertise within the financial services sector, combined with his leadership experience in a publicly traded company, positions him as an invaluable asset to the Board and the company as a whole," remarked Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon. "As a distinguished business leader in Charlotte, JB also brings connectivity and a deep understanding of one of our key markets with tremendous growth potential. We look forward to capitalizing on his insights as we continue to build on our strong business momentum and execute on our strategic priorities."

First Horizon Lead Director Colin Reed added, "We are pleased to welcome JB to the First Horizon Board of Directors. As head of the largest private company within the highly competitive automotive sector, he has a keen understanding of the priorities of a client-centric organization and operating in evolving economic landscapes."

Brown received a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and an executive MBA from Queens University in Charlotte. He serves on the board of the Clemson University Foundation and, in June 2024, completed his service as the Board of Trustees chair of Queens University. He is a member of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council and Executive Leadership Group of North Carolina. He currently serves on the Charlotte Sports Board and is a member of the executive committee. For four years, Brown also served as a member of the Federal Advisory Council, including his role as President in 2021.

