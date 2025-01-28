Adani Vizhinjam Port To Become A Sea-Air Transshipment Hub: Adani Port SEZ CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Pranav Choudhary, CEO of Adani SEZ, unveiled an ambitious vision for transforming the Vizhinjam International Seaport into a global maritime and logistics hub during the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the port's evolution since its inception in 2015 and the commencement of commercial operations in 2024, Choudhary underlined its pivotal role in revolutionizing India's maritime logistics landscape.

He was presenting Future Roadmap: Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Limited's vision for transforming Vizhinjam into a Global Maritime Hub at the Vizhinjam Conclave held here. Choudhary stated,“Vizhinjam is poised to become one of the fastest-growing ports in South Asia.”

Since its commercial launch, he said the port has handled 100 vessels, with projections to scale operations to 250 vessels soon. Choudhary also emphasized Vizhinjam's distinction as one of the few globally successful semi-automated transshipment hubs, comparable to leading ports such as Los Angeles.

Vizhinjam's cutting-edge infrastructure, including 18 remotely operated cranes, ensures seamless container handling and transshipment operations. Its strategic location on global trade routes bridges the Far East and the Far West, connecting key international destinations like Shanghai, Busan, Rotterdam, and various African ports.

Domestically, it enhances connectivity with major Indian ports such as Kandla and Mundra.

Looking to the future, Choudhary outlined plans for the second phase of development, which aims to expand capacity to handle non-liquid cargo; double connectivity routes; and establish Vizhinjam as a sea-air transshipment hub, offering multimodal logistics solutions.

The port's development will also catalyze industrial growth in Kerala. Initiatives include the creation of industrial clusters and an outer growth corridor to boost sectors like food processing, electronics, and apparel, positioning Kerala as a logistics consolidation hub.

“Vizhinjam's connectivity and infrastructure provide immense opportunities for Kerala's industries to thrive,” Choudhary noted.

Choudhary urged the government and stakeholders to align with Vizhinjam's growth trajectory, emphasizing the potential to create a robust ecosystem that fosters economic development and attracts global investments.

“Together, we can drive transformative growth, establishing Vizhinjam as a global maritime leader,” he added.