AZPROMO Discusses Economic Cooperation With Spanish Embassy Delegation
1/28/2025
Akbar Novruz
The Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a
meeting with a delegation from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain
in Ankara, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, AZPROMO highlighted the critical role of its
support in fostering initiatives to strengthen economic ties
between Azerbaijan and Spain. Discussions centered on several key
topics, including the organization of meetings and a business forum
planned as part of the Spanish delegation's visit to Azerbaijan in
March this year.
The two sides explored prospects for bilateral cooperation,
joint initiatives, and opportunities for mutual partnership. They
also emphasized the need to expand the legislative framework
governing economic and trade relations, aiming to capitalize on
existing opportunities for growth.
The meeting further underscored the importance of bolstering
direct relations between Azerbaijani and Spanish business circles
and deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, setting
the stage for enhanced economic engagement between the two
nations.
