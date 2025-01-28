عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZPROMO Discusses Economic Cooperation With Spanish Embassy Delegation

AZPROMO Discusses Economic Cooperation With Spanish Embassy Delegation


1/28/2025 7:07:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Ankara, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, AZPROMO highlighted the critical role of its support in fostering initiatives to strengthen economic ties between Azerbaijan and Spain. Discussions centered on several key topics, including the organization of meetings and a business forum planned as part of the Spanish delegation's visit to Azerbaijan in March this year.

The two sides explored prospects for bilateral cooperation, joint initiatives, and opportunities for mutual partnership. They also emphasized the need to expand the legislative framework governing economic and trade relations, aiming to capitalize on existing opportunities for growth.

The meeting further underscored the importance of bolstering direct relations between Azerbaijani and Spanish business circles and deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, setting the stage for enhanced economic engagement between the two nations.

MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109138134


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search