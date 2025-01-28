AZPROMO Discusses Economic Cooperation With Spanish Embassy Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Export and Agency (AZPROMO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Ankara, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, AZPROMO highlighted the critical role of its support in fostering initiatives to strengthen economic ties between Azerbaijan and Spain. Discussions centered on several key topics, including the organization of meetings and a business forum planned as part of the Spanish delegation's visit to Azerbaijan in March this year.

The two sides explored prospects for bilateral cooperation, joint initiatives, and opportunities for mutual partnership. They also emphasized the need to expand the legislative framework governing economic and trade relations, aiming to capitalize on existing opportunities for growth.

The meeting further underscored the importance of bolstering direct relations between Azerbaijani and Spanish business circles and deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, setting the stage for enhanced economic engagement between the two nations.