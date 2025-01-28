President: So-Called“Peace Crossroads” Project Worth Nothing Without Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Armenia has put forward the so-called“Peace Crossroads” project, and there is hardly a country left in the world where this project has not been presented. However, this so-called project is worth nothing without Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to issues, Azernews reports.

“If you truly want to implement this project, you must first engage with Azerbaijan. Because without us, it is merely a piece of paper.

Our terms are fair, grounded in international law, and based on Armenia's own commitments,” the head of state added.