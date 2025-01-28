President: So-Called“Peace Crossroads” Project Worth Nothing Without Azerbaijan
1/28/2025 7:07:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Armenia has put forward the so-called“Peace Crossroads”
project, and there is hardly a country left in the world where this
project has not been presented. However, this so-called project is
worth nothing without Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev
during a meeting dedicated to transportation issues,
Azernews reports.
“If you truly want to implement this project, you must first
engage with Azerbaijan. Because without us, it is merely a piece of
paper.
Our terms are fair, grounded in international law, and based on
Armenia's own commitments,” the head of state added.
