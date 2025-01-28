Origin Agritech To Hold Business Update & Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, February 11Th At 8 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED ) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural company, will announce its results for fiscal year 2024 on Monday, February 10th after the closes. Origin will host a call on Tuesday, February 11th at 8 a.m. ET with the community to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

The conference call will be led by Mr. Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Patrick Cheng, Chief Financial Officer, who will be available to answer questions.

Investors may submit written questions by February 6th via e-mail to: [email protected] .

To access the call by phone, please call 1-800-245-3047 (United States) or 1-203-518-9765 (International) using the conference ID: ORIGIN .

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link: .

A webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Origin R&D Center, Songzhuang, Tongzhou in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at . The Company also maintains an X account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is .

