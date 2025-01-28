Russian lab sells MRNA cancer vaccine by end of 2025

(MENAFN) Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, known for developing the Sputnik V vaccine, is close to gaining regulatory approval for a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. According to the institute’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, the vaccine could be approved as early as this summer, with treatments possibly beginning in September.



The innovative cancer vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, targets patients already diagnosed with cancer. It prompts the immune system to attack malignant cells by activating white blood cells (cytotoxic lymphocytes) to recognize and destroy foreign proteins on the surface of tumors. Gintsburg explained that the vaccine will be tailored to each patient’s tumor using artificial intelligence, creating a custom blueprint that can be developed into a vaccine within a week.



While initially aimed at melanoma, the vaccine shows promise for other cancers, including pancreatic, kidney, and non-small-cell lung cancer. The development follows successful trials in mice and early-stage treatments in human patients. With cancer cases rising in Russia, the new vaccine could offer a significant breakthrough in the fight against cancer.

